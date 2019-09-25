Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 13.49 N/A -0.21 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codexis Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. CohBar Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 9.5%. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.