Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.21 N/A -0.21 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.3 beta means Codexis Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 27.89% for Codexis Inc. with average price target of $23.75. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average price target and a 314.55% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.