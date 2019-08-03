Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 16.28 N/A -0.21 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.95 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Codexis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Codexis Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.25% and an $23.75 consensus price target. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 173.97%. Based on the data given earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 53%. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.