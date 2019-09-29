Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.65M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 306,073,752.71% -21.1% -13.5% Arvinas Inc. 56,242,274.41% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 48.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.