Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Since Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Codexis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, with potential upside of 27.76%. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 213.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.