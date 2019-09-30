Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Codexis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 306,295,224.31% -21.1% -13.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Codexis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.