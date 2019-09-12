Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Achaogen Inc. (:)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Achaogen Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 13.90 N/A -0.21 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Achaogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 46.66%. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Achaogen Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.