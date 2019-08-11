Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 15.75 N/A -1.49 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.63 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential downside of -11.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 88.7% respectively. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.