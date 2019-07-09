Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.89 N/A -1.65 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 185.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 95.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. Insiders Competitively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.