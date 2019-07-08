Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.89 N/A -1.65 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -2.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 4.6%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.