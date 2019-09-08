Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.14 N/A -1.49 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 45.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 34.5%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.