Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.60 N/A -1.49 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 7.50 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta is the reason why it is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.