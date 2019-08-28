Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 12.16 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.