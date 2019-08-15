Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 1.1% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.