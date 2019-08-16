Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

We are contrasting Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.60 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 161.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.