Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 619,251,138.16% -48.9% -45% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,322,160.15% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 183.02% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.