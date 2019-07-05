Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.09 N/A -1.65 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.31 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $18.2 consensus price target and a 87.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.