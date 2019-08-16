Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s results

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.87 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta means Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75.25, with potential upside of 11.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.