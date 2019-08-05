Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.