Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.61 N/A -1.49 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.