Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.91 N/A -1.49 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.