Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 629,813,371.13% -48.9% -45% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.