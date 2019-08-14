Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.72 N/A -1.49 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.24 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -6.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.