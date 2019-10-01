Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 629,813,371.13% -48.9% -45% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.5 and 21.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 21%. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.