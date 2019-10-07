Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 649,198,850.63% -48.9% -45% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 512,073,808.73% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 11.4% respectively. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.