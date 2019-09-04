Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.55 N/A -1.49 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.69 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 39.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.