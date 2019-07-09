Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.89 N/A -1.65 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 57.31 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.69, while its potential downside is -29.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.