Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.38 N/A -1.49 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 149.16 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.