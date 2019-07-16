Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.86 N/A -1.65 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 81.70 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.17 consensus price target and a 489.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 68.3% respectively. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.