Reviewing Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)’s and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s results

Both Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners plc 54 0.00 N/A 2.01 27.53 PepsiCo Inc. 126 2.90 N/A 8.44 15.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PepsiCo Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Coca-Cola European Partners plc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coca-Cola European Partners plc and PepsiCo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.5% 4.9% PepsiCo Inc. 0.00% 96.7% 17%

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PepsiCo Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, PepsiCo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. PepsiCo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coca-Cola European Partners plc and PepsiCo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 73.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PepsiCo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57% PepsiCo Inc. -1.08% -3.08% 0.45% 15.33% 11.94% 15.69%

For the past year Coca-Cola European Partners plc has stronger performance than PepsiCo Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PepsiCo Inc. beats Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.