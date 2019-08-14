Reviewing Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE)’s and Its Peers results

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.50% -0.40% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. N/A 288 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.22 2.77

The peers have a potential upside of 0.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.