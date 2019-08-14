Reviewing Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE)’s and Its Peers results

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.50%
|-0.40%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|N/A
|288
|0.00
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.00
|3.22
|2.77
The peers have a potential upside of 0.15%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|1.12%
|-5.66%
|-10.57%
|38.62%
|105.41%
|65.48%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
Volatility & Risk
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
