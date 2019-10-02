Reviewing Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE)’s and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH). The two are both Beverages – Soft Drinks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 320 0.00 4.66M -2.05 0.00 Celsius Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 28.90M 0.02 216.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1,457,844.52% -3.5% -0.4% Celsius Holdings Inc. 758,809,011.19% 21.2% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Celsius Holdings Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Celsius Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and Celsius Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 48.7%. About 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Celsius Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48% Celsius Holdings Inc. -1.38% 18.25% 20.53% 31.66% 17.14% 43.8%

For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. was more bullish than Celsius Holdings Inc.

Summary

Celsius Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.