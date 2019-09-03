Reviewing Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)’s and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s results

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 216.26 N/A -0.48 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 152.51 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46%

Liquidity

Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.5 and a Quick Ratio of 16.5. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.4 and has 24 Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 86.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares and 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. 40.37% are Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.