Reviewing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.82 N/A 0.84 10.94 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 highlights CNX Resources Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CNX Resources Corporation is presently more expensive than Ultra Petroleum Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CNX Resources Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Ultra Petroleum Corp. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

CNX Resources Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNX Resources Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.3% respectively. CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation was less bearish than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.