Reviewing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.80 N/A 0.84 10.94 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.48 N/A 0.44 7.24

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Permianville Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CNX Resources Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CNX Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta means CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Permianville Royalty Trust’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CNX Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares and 5.3% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Insiders held 1.2% of CNX Resources Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7% Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation has -19.7% weaker performance while Permianville Royalty Trust has 67.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Permianville Royalty Trust.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.