Reviewing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

Since CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.77 N/A 0.84 9.81 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.08 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CNX Resources Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CNX Resources Corporation is presently more affordable than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNX Resources Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. CNX Resources Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNX Resources Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.5% respectively. CNX Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation was more bearish than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats CNX Resources Corporation.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.