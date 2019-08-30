Reviewing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s results

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.85 N/A 0.84 9.81 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.36 N/A 0.70 6.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CNX Resources Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. Earthstone Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Earthstone Energy Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNX Resources Corporation and Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.5% respectively. 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation was more bearish than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.