Reviewing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s results

Both CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.81 N/A 0.84 9.81 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights CNX Resources Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta means CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp.’s beta is 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Baytex Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CNX Resources Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Baytex Energy Corp. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 191.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.