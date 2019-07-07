Reviewing CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNO Financial Group Inc. has 98.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 83.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of CNO Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.65% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CNO Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -1.10% Industry Average 9.18% 10.28% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CNO Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 521.15M 5.68B 13.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CNO Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.67

CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.09%. Given CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNO Financial Group Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNO Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNO Financial Group Inc. -0.9% -2.53% -2.87% -12.74% -16.73% 11.42% Industry Average 2.91% 4.90% 13.51% 16.72% 11.86% 17.92%

For the past year CNO Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CNO Financial Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.94 which is 6.13% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet, and telemarketing. The Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.