Reviewing CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)’s and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s results

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) have been rivals in the Farm & Construction Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial N.V. 10 0.53 N/A 0.83 12.24 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CNH Industrial N.V. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial N.V. 0.00% 22.9% 2.5% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5%

Volatility & Risk

CNH Industrial N.V. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Competitively, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CNH Industrial N.V. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial N.V. 0 2 1 2.33 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CNH Industrial N.V.’s average target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 6.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.06% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares and 4.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares. About 26.94% of CNH Industrial N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNH Industrial N.V. -5.87% -2.32% -6.3% -0.98% -12.69% 9.77% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9%

For the past year CNH Industrial N.V. has stronger performance than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

CNH Industrial N.V. beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment. This segment offers its products under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH Agriculture, Steyr, and Miller brand names. The Construction Equipment segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and telehandlers, under the New Holland Construction and Case Construction brand names. The Commercial Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand name; commuter buses and touring coaches under the Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brand names; quarry and mining equipment under the Iveco Astra name; and firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand name, as well as vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand name. The Powertrain segment offers propulsion and transmission systems and axles for on-and off-road applications, as well as engines for marine application and power generation through the FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; and wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing to CNH Industrial dealers. CNH Industrial N.V. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.