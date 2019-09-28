Reviewing CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A)’s results

As Credit Services businesses, CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 5 0.00 19.53M 1.65 3.39 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 0.00 9.67M 8.76 7.83

Demonstrates CNFinance Holdings Limited and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CNFinance Holdings Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNFinance Holdings Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 378,488,372.09% 29% 4.2% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 13,447,364.76% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.