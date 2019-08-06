Reviewing CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)’s and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s results

Both CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39 American Express Company 115 2.61 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 highlights CNFinance Holdings Limited and American Express Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Express Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance Holdings Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. CNFinance Holdings Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Express Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CNFinance Holdings Limited and American Express Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Analyst Recommendations

CNFinance Holdings Limited and American Express Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

American Express Company on the other hand boasts of a $136.43 average target price and a 13.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNFinance Holdings Limited and American Express Company are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 86.2% respectively. About 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, American Express Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year CNFinance Holdings Limited has weaker performance than American Express Company

Summary

American Express Company beats CNFinance Holdings Limited on 10 of the 10 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.