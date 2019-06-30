Reviewing CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s results

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.24 N/A 3.17 14.31 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.52

Table 1 demonstrates CNA Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CNA Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CNA Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than National General Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNA Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37% National General Holdings Corp. 1.45% 3.86% 21.85% -0.71% -4.54% 20.53%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.