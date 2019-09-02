Reviewing CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s and Its Rivals results

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CNA Financial Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNA Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.60% 1.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CNA Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation N/A 46 15.11 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

CNA Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CNA Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNA Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, CNA Financial Corporation’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

CNA Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors CNA Financial Corporation’s peers beat CNA Financial Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.