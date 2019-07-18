Reviewing CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNA Financial Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CNA Financial Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNA Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.60% 1.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CNA Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation N/A 45 14.31 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

CNA Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio CNA Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CNA Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNA Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CNA Financial Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, CNA Financial Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CNA Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation’s competitors beat CNA Financial Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.