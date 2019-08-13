Reviewing CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s results

Both CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.25 N/A 3.17 15.11 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 34 2.52 N/A 2.47 15.66

In table 1 we can see CNA Financial Corporation and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arch Capital Group Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CNA Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arch Capital Group Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CNA Financial Corporation and Arch Capital Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is $40.25, which is potential 3.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNA Financial Corporation and Arch Capital Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation was less bullish than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.