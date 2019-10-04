Reviewing CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s results

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 63 3.57 281.92M 2.10 27.68 Evergy Inc. 65 3.33 234.75M 2.34 25.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CMS Energy Corporation and Evergy Inc. Evergy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CMS Energy Corporation is presently more expensive than Evergy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CMS Energy Corporation and Evergy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 449,489,795.92% 12.1% 2.4% Evergy Inc. 359,714,986.21% 5.6% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

CMS Energy Corporation’s current beta is 0.14 and it happens to be 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Evergy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Evergy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evergy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CMS Energy Corporation and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Evergy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

CMS Energy Corporation has a 1.28% upside potential and an average price target of $65.75. Competitively Evergy Inc. has an average price target of $65.75, with potential downside of -0.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CMS Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Evergy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CMS Energy Corporation and Evergy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 87.6%. 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Evergy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation was more bullish than Evergy Inc.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors Evergy Inc.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.