Reviewing CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s results

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 55 2.36 N/A 2.10 26.56 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.70 N/A 1.03 7.62

Demonstrates CMS Energy Corporation and Enel Americas S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Enel Americas S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CMS Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CMS Energy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CMS Energy Corporation and Enel Americas S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.19 shows that CMS Energy Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CMS Energy Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Enel Americas S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CMS Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enel Americas S.A.

Analyst Ratings

CMS Energy Corporation and Enel Americas S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

CMS Energy Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.35% and an $56.6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CMS Energy Corporation and Enel Americas S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 8.5% respectively. About 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49% Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend.

On 10 of the 11 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Enel Americas S.A.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.