Reviewing CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)’s results

This is a contrast between CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.59 N/A 2.10 27.68 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates CMS Energy Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CMS Energy Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00

CMS Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $66.67, while its potential upside is 5.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.