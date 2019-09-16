Reviewing CME Group Inc. (CME)’s and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL)’s results

This is a contrast between CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group Inc. 191 16.16 N/A 5.35 36.34 INTL FCStone Inc. 39 0.03 N/A 4.19 9.73

Table 1 demonstrates CME Group Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. INTL FCStone Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CME Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CME Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than INTL FCStone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CME Group Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.6% INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

CME Group Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. INTL FCStone Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CME Group Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 INTL FCStone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CME Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $199.4, and a -3.77% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of CME Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.6% of INTL FCStone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of CME Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of INTL FCStone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CME Group Inc. -3.58% -1.1% 10.91% 7.79% 21.77% 3.35% INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48%

For the past year CME Group Inc. has weaker performance than INTL FCStone Inc.

Summary

CME Group Inc. beats INTL FCStone Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.